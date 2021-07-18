For Subscribers
Japanese companies toe the line on alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang
TOKYO - Japanese businesses, which have traditionally avoided taking a position on human rights issues over China, may increasingly be made to do so as they find themselves caught between Western democracies and China because of Xinjiang.
Companies from Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing to Muji owner Ryohin Keikaku have been accused of doing business with producers said to have used forced labour in Xinjiang.