Japanese city sizzles at highest recorded temperature of 41.1 deg C

TOKYO - An intense heatwave in Japan pushed temperatures to 41.1 degree Celsius on Monday (July 23) in a city north-west of Tokyo, marking a record high for the country, Reuters reported, citing the weather agency.

The high temperature was recorded in the city of Kumagaya, in Saitama prefecture, topping the previous high of 41 deg C in the western prefecture of Kochi in August 2013, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Records go back to varying dates for different cities, with data for Kumagaya starting in 1896.

The sizzling weather was also baking the capital, Tokyo, where the temperature hit 40.8 deg C in the western city of Ome, according to the weatherman, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan's severe heatwave killed at least 15 people and sent more than 12,000 to hospital in the first two weeks of July, official figures show as the temperature neared 40 deg C in many cities on Sunday, Agence France-Presse said.

Kyodo reported that at least 11 people, mostly elderly citizens, died on Saturday alone from suspected heatstroke.

Twelve people died of heatstroke in the week ending July 15 after three perished in the preceding week, according to latest data.

More than 9,900 people were rushed to hospital during the week to mid-July, jumping from 2,700 in the previous week, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The scorching weather shows no signs of easing, prompting the agency to issue warnings for high temperatures across much of the nation.