Japanese businesses in China worried over negative impact from diplomatic row

– A group representing Japanese businesses in China on Feb 10 expressed worries over the negative impact of an ongoing bilateral diplomatic row on their operations, urging the two countries to enhance communication and reduce issues of concern.

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China said many member companies have voiced concerns over the deterioration of Sino-Japanese ties, with Beijing increasing economic pressure on Tokyo in response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s November parliamentary remarks about how Japanese might respond to a Taiwan emergency.

Even though damage has been limited so far, some respondents to a survey conducted by the chamber in January complained about a cut in the number of flights linking the two countries , tighter export controls and slow customs clearance in China.

They also cited rising concern over the safety of Japanese expatriates.

Mr Tetsuro Homma, head of the group, told a press conference that Japanese business representatives have found it hard to secure appointments with local Chinese government officials for negotiations on investment projects since Ms Takaichi’s remarks.

“In China, politics and business are not separate. Without political understanding, the current situation cannot be changed,” Mr Homma said. “If the status quo is prolonged, a negative impact is unavoidable.”

Angered by Ms Takaichi’s comments that suggested the Japanese defence forces could get involved in the event of an attack on Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing, China has implemented a string of measures such as an advisory against travel to Japan and a ban on exports of dual-use items to the country.

Against the background of strained bilateral ties, the number of Japanese nationals living in China fell 4.7 per cent from the previous year to some 93,000 as at October, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. KYODO NEWS