Japan woman sues state over rape case mishandling, insults

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The woman argued that her mental state deteriorated after the prosecutor had accused her of making false statements during a hearing in 2023.

TOKYO – A Japanese woman has sued the state, claiming a prosecutor handling her rape complaint had insulted her and dismissed the case without sufficient probe, the alleged victim and her lawyer said on May 29.

The woman identified as Haruka (not her real name) is seeking ¥5 million (S$40,115) in damages, arguing that her mental state deteriorated after the prosecutor had accused her of making false statements during a hearing in 2023, according to a statement of claim shared with AFP.

The suit was filed with the Tokyo District Court on May 22, according to the document.

In the statement, Haruka, whose identity has not been revealed, claimed that the prosecutor told her that alleged act was done “just with the finger and in her mouth” and that she “did not have sex”.

The prosecutor asked her, “Isn’t it a false statement to call it sex?“ and said that her testimony “is not credible”, according to the statement.

Haruka told a news conference on May 29 that the 2023 hearing had left her in despair.

“The hardest day of my life was the day I was assaulted,” she said.

“But I felt the same level of deep sense of despair when I was questioned by the prosecutor.”

Lawyer Yuko Sakurai said that she reported the issue to the top prosecutor’s office in 2023, demanding to replace the prosecutor, but the case was dropped.

Haruka was not allowed to record the hearing or have her lawyer sit with her.

“Such careless handling of cases by prosecutors can lead to wrongful convictions and thus threaten the safety of all citizens,” Ms Sakurai said.

“This must never be allowed to happen.”

Government surveys in Japan show few rape victims report the crime to the police, although the number of consultations at sexual violence support centres is rising.

The details of Haruka’s case have not been revealed to protect her privacy.

Reporting the lawsuit, Jiji Press said the Tokyo Prosecutors Office declined to comment on any specific cases. AFP was unable to reach the office for comment. AFP