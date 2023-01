TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned from a seven-day, five-country trip on Sunday with the wind in his sails, having won the backing of fellow Group of Seven (G-7) leaders for a radical overhaul to its pacifist security posture.

The whirlwind trip came as Japan, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc of seven industrialised democracies in 2023, sought a display of unity against challenges to the global rules-based order.