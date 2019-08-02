Japan will strike South Korea off white list of trusted trade partners effective Aug 28

TOKYO - South Korea will be formally struck off a list of trusted export destinations at the end of this month over security concerns, Japan said on Friday (Aug 2).

The widely expected decision, announced after a Cabinet meeting, came after a public consultation exercise in Japan which drew tens of thousands of comments, of which more than 90 per cent are said to be in favour of the move.

The removal, which will be effective Aug 28, will have wider implications beyond the stricter export controls that choke off supplies of three high-tech materials - fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride (etching gas) - that took effect last month.

Japan controls up to 90 per cent of the global market share for these chemicals.

More than 1,000 products, including electronic parts and machinery, may yet be subjected to more stringent export controls.

But Japan has taken pains to stress that the move only brings South Korea in line with its trade procedures for the over 170 territories outside its white list, which will have 26 nations.

Tokyo has also pointedly said that South Korea is not on the white list of jurisdictions like Australia and European Union, which also includes Japan itself.

The growing chasm between the two neighbours over their bitter shared history has spilled into trade, and may yet threaten to damage security ties.

A decision on whether to renew their joint military intelligence sharing pact - known as General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) - is due by Aug 24.

Japan has said it has no intention to cancel this pact, but South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said in Bangkok on Thursday of a removal from the trade list: "We cannot help but see this as affecting the framework of security cooperation between South Korea and Japan."

A cancellation of this military pact will complicate efforts by the two United States allies on regional security issues such as North Korea - which on Friday morning conducted its third short-range projectile test in a week - and China's growing military might.

The US this week urged both sides to find a "standstill agreement".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet Dr Kang and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Bangkok on Friday afternoon, on the sidelines of the Asean Regional Forum.

Japan has stressed that South Korea's place on its list of trusted export destinations, which enjoy fast-track and preferential trade treatment, is a privilege and not a right.

South Korea, which was added to the list in 2004, has been the only Asian country on the white list, which also includes Germany and US.

Tokyo has said that it cannot turn a blind eye to what it sees as Seoul's lax export controls that have led to the smuggling of materials that can be found in everyday objects like smartphones and telephones but, under the wrong hands, can be subject to military warfare in making weapons of mass destruction.

Japan has emphasised that the move, which strikes at the heart of South Korea's vital semiconductor industry, has nothing to do with a separate dispute over wartime labour which Japan may yet bring to the International Court of Justice.

Japan's stance is that all wartime compensation - US$500 million in grants and loans, or the equivalent of US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) in today's terms - has been fully paid out under a 1965 treaty that formed the basis of their bilateral relations today.

A decision by a South Korean Supreme Court last October, however, said that this treaty does not deter individuals from making civil claims.

Japanese firms, acting on Tokyo's advice, have not followed this ruling, leading to the seizure and potential liquidation of their assets in South Korea.

Seoul sees Japan's trade measures as a form of retaliation, as it argued that there appears to be no other trigger.

Japan's trade move has triggered a wave of nationalism in South Korea, where an ongoing boycott has hit Japanese brands such as Sony, Kirin and Uniqlo.

Korean airlines have also cut flights to Japan amid a struggle to fill seats.

Meanwhile, South Korean cities including Busan, Changwon and Seosan, have suspended exchange programmes with Japanese municipalities, citing the difficult bilateral relationship.

Two South Koreans have also set themselves ablaze to protest against Japan.

On July 18, a 78-year-old man died after self-immolation near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, while on Thursday, another man in his 70s suffered critical injuries after setting himself ablaze.

Separately, the Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club (SFCC) on Wednesday issued a statement expressing concern that "protesters have targeted a number of Japanese media bureaus in recent days, invading their premises and disrupting their operations".

"Citizens have a right to express their views on current issues," said Mr Sebastian Berger, SFCC President and Seoul bureau chief for the AFP news agency. "

But threats of violence are not appropriate and private media organisations - of whatever nationality - are not representatives of their home countries' governments."