TOKYO – “Nuclear energy will power a bright future!” exclaimed a sign that had once stood proud and tall, welcoming visitors to the now ghost town of Futaba in Fukushima prefecture.

The sign was taken down after one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents on March 11, 2011, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake triggered tsunami waves that slammed into the coastal Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, causing reactor meltdowns.