Japan weighs lifting age of consent for sex from 13 to 16

TOKYO – A Japanese Justice Ministry panel on Friday proposed raising the country’s age of consent, currently among the world’s lowest at just 13, as part of a major overhaul of sex crime legislation.

The move to raise the age of consent to 16 is part of a package of reforms that would also clarify rape prosecution requirements and criminalise voyeurism.

The recommendations presented to Justice Minister Ken Saito come after a series of rape acquittals that sparked an outcry, and will form the basis for draft amendments that could be enacted by Parliament later in 2023.

Japan’s age of consent, the lowest among the Group of Seven industrialised nations, has stayed unchanged since its enactment in 1907.

The age of consent is 16 in Britain and South Korea, 15 in France, and 14 in Germany and China.

Under current Japanese law, children who are at least 13 years old are considered capable of consent, meaning that sexual activity with them is not considered statutory rape.

This has meant that even teen rape survivors face the same high bars in the prosecution of perpetrators that adults do.

In practice, regional ordinances banning “lewd” acts with minors are sometimes seen as effectively raising the age of consent to 18 in many parts of Japan.

But they come with significantly lighter penalties than rape charges and consider sex with children merely as “unethical” conduct, “completely discounting its forced nature”, said Ms Kazuna Kanajiri, an activist fighting pornography and sexual exploitation.

This leaves room for perpetrators to “shift blame to the victims, and argue that sex was initiated or enjoyed by the children”, said Ms Kanajiri, who heads Tokyo-based group Paps (Organisation for Pornography and Sexual Exploitation Survivors) and welcomes plans to raise the age of consent to 16.

Violence and intimidation

Teen couples who are no more than five years apart in age would be exempt from prosecution if both partners are over 13.

Japan last revised its criminal code on sexual offences in 2017, for the first time in more than a century, but campaigners said the reforms were insufficient.

And in 2019, a string of acquittals in rape cases triggered nationwide rallies.

Among the most controversial provisions in the existing law is a requirement that prosecutors prove rape perpetrators used “violence and intimidation” to incapacitate victims.

Critics have argued that the requirement effectively blames victims for not resisting enough, and say survivors can freeze during assaults or submit to avoid further injury.