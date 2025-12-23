Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan weighs 2,000-3,000 yen fee for new pre-travel screening system

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

epa12535040 People wait at a crossing in Ginza shopping district of Tokyo, Japan, 19 November 2025. China's Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Japan advised Chinese citizens against future travel to Japan following recent remarks by the Japanese Prime Minister concerning Taiwan. Amid the diplomatic row, several Chinese travel agencies have stopped selling Japan-bound tours, and Japanese hotels are already seeing trip cancellations. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

There were over 40 million visitors to Japan in 2025.

PHOTO: EPA

Follow topic:

TOKYO - The Japanese government is considering charging visiting foreigners a fee of about 2,000 yen (S$16.50) to 3,000 yen for a planned online pre-travel screening system called JESTA, a source familiar with the matter said Dec 22.

Japan aims to launch the electronic travel authorisation programme in fiscal 2028, as inbound visitors are expected to top 40 million in 2025, and there are hopes it will generate a steady source of revenue.

The JESTA, aimed at preventing terrorism and illegal employment of foreign visitors to Japan, applies to countries and regions whose people are exempt from obtaining short-term stay visas.

The government is weighing submitting a Bill to amend the immigration control law in the next regular Diet session to create the system. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Singaporeans visiting S. Korea can skip immigration lines with expansion of auto-gate system
Hotels and stores in Japan suffer amid cancellations by Chinese tourists
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.