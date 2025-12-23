Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

There were over 40 million visitors to Japan in 2025.

TOKYO - The Japanese government is considering charging visiting foreigners a fee of about 2,000 yen (S$16.50) to 3,000 yen for a planned online pre-travel screening system called JESTA, a source familiar with the matter said Dec 22.

Japan aims to launch the electronic travel authorisation programme in fiscal 2028, as inbound visitors are expected to top 40 million in 2025, and there are hopes it will generate a steady source of revenue.

The JESTA, aimed at preventing terrorism and illegal employment of foreign visitors to Japan, applies to countries and regions whose people are exempt from obtaining short-term stay visas.

The government is weighing submitting a Bill to amend the immigration control law in the next regular Diet session to create the system. KYODO NEWS