Japan warns of 3m-high tsunami after 7.6-magnitude earthquake; thousands evacuated

TOKYO - A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Japan’s north-east region late on Dec 8, prompting tsunami warnings and orders for residents to evacuate.

A tsunami as high as 3m could hit Japan’s north-eastern coast after an earthquake struck at 11.15pm (10.15pm Singapore time), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, and a tsunami from 20cm to 50 cm high were observed at Aomori’s Mutsu Ogawara and Hokkaido’s Urakawa ports, JMA said.

Citing an announcement by JMA at 12.10am local time on Dec 9, tsunamis of 40cm were observed in Mutsu City, Aomori Prefecture, and Urakawa Town, Hokkaido; 30cm in Erimo Town, Aomori Prefecture, and Kuji City, Iwate Prefecture; and 20cm in Shiraoi Town, Hokkaido, Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported .

The epicentre of the quake was 80km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 50km, JMA added.

On Japan’s 1-7 scale of seismic intensity, the tremor registered as an “upper 6” in Aomori prefecture – a quake strong enough to make it impossible to keep standing or move without crawling.

In such tremors, most heavy furniture can collapse and wall tiles and windowpanes are damaged in many buildings.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office that “under the policy of putting human life first, the government will work together to do everything in its power to implement emergency disaster response measures, such as saving and rescuing those affected”, reported Yomiuri Shimbun .

Citing a government spokesperson, Kyodo News reported that the authorities are checking for injuries and damage following the earthquake, with two fires confirmed in Aomori city so far.

Nearly 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their residences in various towns and cities across Iwate, Miyagi and Aomori prefectures, according to updates on X from the NERV disaster prevention app, which delivers real-time alerts for disasters and extreme weather in Japan.

The quake sent some people running out of their homes, while some uploaded videos of moving furniture on social media.

East Japan Railway suspended some train services in the area, which was also hit by the massive 9.0-magnitude quake in March 2011.

No irregularities were reported at nuclear power plants in the region run by Tohoku Electric Power and Hokkaido Electric Power, the utilities said.

Tohoku Electric did say, however, that thousands were without power.

The yen weakened against major currencies after news of the tremor, before regaining some ground.

The dollar touched a session high and was trading at around 155.81 yen around 3.33pm GMT, while the euro also hit a session high.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at least every five minutes.



Located in the “Ring of Fire” arc of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling the Pacific Basin, the country accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s earthquakes of 6.0-magnitude or greater. REUTERS

This is a developing story.