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Japan warns nationals not to engage in child exploitation in Indonesia

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Japanese nationals who exploit minors in Indonesia will also face prosecution in Japan over violations of the domestic law for protecting children.

Japanese nationals who exploit minors in Indonesia will also face prosecution in Japan over violations of the domestic law for protecting children.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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The Japanese Embassy in Jakarta on May 13 warned its nationals in or travelling to Indonesia not to engage in sexual exploitation of children, saying offenders would be prosecuted not only in the country but also at home.

The stark warning comes after local news reports about social media posts in Japanese suggesting that people from Japan have committed such acts in Jakarta and elsewhere in the South-east Asian country.

In the warning posted on its website, the embassy said that the local authorities can investigate anyone suspected of violating the child protection law or committing rape, noting that sex with a minor can be prosecuted as rape even if consent is expressed.

Japanese nationals who exploit minors in Indonesia will also face prosecution in Japan over violations of the domestic law for protecting children, it added.

There have been social media posts seemingly boasting about episodes of sexual exploitation of minors in Jakarta and its surrounding areas despite knowing they were under 18 years old.

On May 13, Jakarta police said their cybercrime unit was investigating a case in the southern part of the capital that had been alluded to in a social media post. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.