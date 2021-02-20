News analysis

Japan wants to let sleeping dogs lie on gender equality, but society is stirring

Japan Correspondent
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee president Seiko Hashimoto (left) with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    51 min ago
TOKYO - Japan, with its global reputation battered over an Olympic-sized sexism scandal, has chosen Ms Seiko Hashimoto to lead the Tokyo 2020 Games, looking to the seven-time Olympian and mother-of-six as the poster girl for its commitment to gender equality.

Ms Hashimoto, 56, stepped up to the plate on Thursday (Feb 18), vowing to "change the mood in society" that has soured on her 83-year-old predecessor Yoshiro Mori's derogatory comments on women.

