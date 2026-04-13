Japan volcano erupts, sending plumes of ash 3.4km high

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Sakurajima erupted after noon on April 11, sending ash soaring up to 3.4km.

TOKYO – A volcano in southern Japan has erupted for the second time in four months, sending huge plumes of ash billowing kilometres into the sky, the weather agency and local media reported.

Sakurajima, one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, erupted after noon on April 11 , sending ash soaring up to 3.4km , the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It was the first major eruption since Dec 13, 2025, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily.

The eruption helped ease most of the crustal deformation that had been building up inside the volcano, the meteorological agency said. AFP