Japan, US to hold dialogue on 5G, dual-use technology

TOKYO • Japan and the United States will set up a dialogue on economic security that will discuss 5G mobile phone networks and the export of civilian technology that also has military use, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported yesterday.

The plans come as US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to Chinese 5G equipment giant Huawei Technologies.

The discussions are expected to focus on cooperation to prevent the outflow of dual-use technology that can be used for military purposes, sources told Yomiuri Shimbun.

Among the items on the agenda are strengthening the monitoring of inward direct investment and export controls, how to handle foreign students at Japanese universities and research institutes, and building a secure 5G network.

An "economic team" that was established by the Japanese government as a part of the National Security Secretariat at the Cabinet Secretariat last month will represent the Japanese side, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

Mr Toshihiko Fujii, a councillor of the Cabinet Secretariat and the head of the economic team, will serve as chairman of the panel.

The panel will include officials at the director-general level and councillors from the Foreign Ministry, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry and the Cabinet Office.

The US side is expected to be represented by officials from the National Security Council, the National Economic Council, the State Department, the Defence Department and the Commerce Department.

The first meeting could take place by the end of the year, the Yomiuri said, citing unnamed sources.

Japan's government has decided to effectively exclude Huawei and rival Chinese telecoms equipment-maker ZTE Corp from public procurement, and the country's top three telcos have followed suit, reported Reuters.