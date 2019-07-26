Japan, US eyeing ministerial trade talks in Washington on Aug 1: Sources

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is making preparations to meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Aug 1 for ministerial-level trade talks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two last held talks last month in Osaka, where Japan hosted the Group of 20 (G-20) summit meeting.

US President Donald Trump has pressured Tokyo to speed up talks for a two-way trade deal that would open up Japan's market for US goods, particularly in areas of agriculture, and fix what he sees as a huge bilateral trade imbalance.

