Japan, US defence chiefs agree China radar incident damaging

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In a phone call, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth and Japan's defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi discussed the Dec 6 radar incident.

TOKYO - China is not contributing to the peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth concurred on Dec 12, following accusations from Tokyo that at least one Chinese fighter jet used its weapons-targeting radar on Japanese fighters.

On a phone call, the two defence chiefs discussed the Dec 6 radar incident and the “increasingly severe security situation” in the region, according to a statement from Japan’s Defence Ministry.

Tokyo claims a Chinese fighter jet intermittently locked its fire-control radar on Japanese planes over international waters in two incidents over a span of around 30 minutes on Dec 6 – a step widely viewed as a hostile act because it precedes the potential launch of weapons. Beijing accuses Japanese jets of disrupting its air training.

The incident has fuelled tensions between the two nations, sparked by the Japanese premier’s comments in November suggesting that Tokyo could deploy its military with other nations should China attack Taiwan.

“Both ministers expressed grave concern that China’s actions do not contribute to regional peace and stability and that any behavior that heightens tensions in the region is deeply troubling,” Japan’s ministry said in its account of the call. There was no immediate Pentagon readout of the call.

“Koizumi stated that Japan would continue to conduct vigilant surveillance activities in the air and sea areas surrounding Japan and would respond calmly and resolutely to any unforeseen circumstances,” the Japanese ministry said.

The ministers agreed to maintain close communication and make plans for a face-to-face meeting in early 2026 , the ministry said. BLOOMBERG