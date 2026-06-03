Japan unveils $24.8 billion extra budget to subsidise surging fuel costs

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Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government has finalised the extra budget to cushion the impact of rising energy costs on households amid the risk of a prolonged Middle East crisis.

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government on June 3 finalised a 3.1 trillion yen (S$24.8 billion) supplementary budget for this fiscal year to cushion the impact of rising energy costs on households amid the risk of a prolonged Middle East crisis.

The extra budget will be funded entirely through deficit-financing bonds, with the government seeking to avoid increasing overall bond issuance to the market by offsetting it with stronger tax revenues and non-tax income.

The additional spending will primarily replenish contingency reserves used to subsidise gasoline costs and utility bills as tensions in the Middle East continue.

The cabinet also approved a plan to fund the package that will require new debt financing. Despite the additional borrowing, the government will manage to keep total bond issuance unchanged on a calendar basis, as some debt authorised under 2025 fiscal year’s budget will be cancelled, the plan showed.

The extra budget will be submitted to parliament on June 3, with passage expected as early as June 5.

Investors are keeping a close eye on Takaichi’s efforts to control the nation’s finances. While it’s common for Japan to compile extra budgets to cover unexpected costs from natural disasters or provide economic stimulus at some point in the fiscal year, the need for a supplementary budget barely a month after parliament approved the annual budget may heighten concerns about the spending trajectory.

Fiscal worries have reverberated through the bond market. Japan’s government bonds suffered a rout in May that saw the benchmark 10-year yield touch a three-decade high due to concerns over inflation, fiscal policy and the Bank of Japan’s gradual approach to raising interest rates. Super-long government bond yields reached records.

The package also underscores the growing economic impact of prolonged instability in the Middle East. Resource-poor Japan relies heavily on the region for crude oil imports both for fuel and for plastics and other goods produced using petroleum.

Japan’s total government bond issuance for this fiscal year will increase by about 3.1 trillion yen from the original plan to approximately 183.8 trillion yen due to the supplementary budget.

To counter Middle East-driven inflation pressures, the government has already announced subsidies for household electricity and gas bills through September, using about 510 billion yen from reserve funds in the current fiscal year budget. The extra budget will replenish that pool, increasing available resources to 1 trillion yen. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS