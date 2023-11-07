Japan Unification Church cited as motive in Shinzo Abe killing offers compensation fund to donors

TOKYO – The head of a fringe religious group cited as a motivation in the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe offered to set up a compensation fund, as the group faces lawsuits and demands for donations to be returned.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Mr Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the Unification Church’s Japan branch, said the group was considering depositing between 6 billion yen (S$54 million) and 10 billion yen with the government.

He added there was no danger the South Korean-based group would move funds out of Japan.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the accused in the fatal shooting of the former premier in 2022, said he targeted Mr Abe because of his connections to the church, which Yamagami blamed for bankrupting his family by taking excessive donations.

The group has a long list of court judgments against it over its fund-raising tactics.

Current Premier Fumio Kishida’s government has asked a court to remove the church’s legal status as a religious organisation – a move that surveys show is backed by the majority of voters.

While it would not force the group to halt its activities, the step would remove its tax advantages.

Mr Tanaka offered a “sincere apology” to those who have suffered, while saying he opposes the government’s request, citing freedom of religion and the rule of law.

The group has about 100,000 active members in Japan, he said.

The press conference came as Japan’s ruling parties discuss a potential change to the law that could enable the freezing of the church’s assets in order to make sure funds are available to compensate victims. BLOOMBERG