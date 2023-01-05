Japan tuna price soars past $365,000 at New Year auction

A 212-kilogram bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 36 million Japanese yen at Toyosu Market, in Tokyo, on Jan 5, 2023.
TOKYO - The top-selling tuna at Tokyo’s traditional New Year auction sold for more than 36.04 million yen (S$365,000) on Thursday, nearly double last year’s price, breaking a pandemic trend of slumping demand.

Michelin-starred sushi restaurant Onodera Group and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki splashed out on the 212kg bluefin tuna in the auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market.

The figure was still only a fraction of the 2019 record price but marks a recovery for the symbolic auction after three years in which prices slumped.

Last year’s top-selling tuna, bought by the same pair of bidders, went for just 16.88 million yen, with observers blaming subdued demand as a Covid-19 wave ripped through Japan in early 2022.

The New Year auction is highly anticipated, and securing the top-priced tuna offers bidders bragging rights.

For years, the top bid came from self-proclaimed “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura, who paid a record US$3.1 million (S$4.16 million) in 2019.

But in recent years, Mr Kimura has held back, citing the pandemic. AFP

