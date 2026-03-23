Japan tries to head off toilet paper panic amid Iran war fears

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The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that shoppers should make rational decisions about toilet paper purchases based on accurate information.

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Japan’s government urged citizens not to panic-buy toilet paper, as social media posts suggested that people were starting to stockpile daily necessities out of concern over the war in the Middle East.

Hoarding toilet paper became a phenomenon in Japan at the time of the 1973 oil shock, which triggered the country’s first post-war economic contraction. More recently, the devastating earthquake and tsunami of 2011 and the Covid-19 pandemic triggered similar behaviour patterns.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement that shoppers should make rational decisions about toilet paper purchases based on accurate information.

One user on social media platform X posted: “The nearby drugstore was sold out of toilet paper. It seems like everyone’s stockpiling it.” Other posts show photos of supplies users say they have stocked up on, ranging from cat food and toiletries to a tower of Suntory beer.

According to the Japan Household Paper Industry Association, about 97 per cent of toilet paper is produced domestically, using recycled paper and pulp, with no reliance on the Middle East. The group added that production has not been directly affected and that there is sufficient capacity to increase output if needed.

Retail groups have issued similar statements, the ministry said. BLOOMBERG