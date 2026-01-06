Japan traffic deaths fall to record low of 2,547 in 2025, but still miss government target

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Traffic fatalities in Japan peaked at 16,765 in 1970, and have stayed under 10,000 since 1996.

TOKYO – Traffic accidents left 2,547 people dead in Japan in 2025, marking the lowest figure since comparable data became available in 1948, police data showed on Jan 6 .

The number fell by 116, or 4.4 per cent, from 2024 , but still missed the government’s target of 2,000 or fewer by 2025 under its traffic safety basic plan.

Those aged 65 or older accounted for 55.9 per cent, or 1,423, of the total, according to the National Police Agency.

Mr Jiro Akama, head of the National Public Safety Commission, said in a statement that he regrets the target was not met, and will instruct police to “strongly promote traffic safety education and crack down on malicious and dangerous traffic offences, such as drunk driving and using smartphones while driving”.

