'Reiwa' unveiled as Japan's new imperial era name as Emperor Akihito prepares to abdicate

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Japan’s new imperial era to begin on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor, will be called Reiwa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday (April 1).

The name consists of two characters: “Rei”, which can have meanings related to “order” but also “auspicious” and “Wa”, usually translated as “peace” or “harmony”.

“The word Reiwa implies the people’s hearts coming together in beauty to create and develop culture,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters in a nationally televised press conference after the name was announced.

The characters are taken from an anthology of poetry compiled in the eighth century, known as the “Manyoshu,” or “Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves,” he said. It is the first time the imperial era name has been derived from classical Japanese literature.

It may appear arcane to outsiders, but the announcement of a new era name is a massive event in Japan, marked with special newspaper editions, calligraphy shows and public festivities.

Although the Gregorian calendar is widely used in the world’s third-largest economy, Japan is the only country still using Chinese-style imperial calendars for private and public documents as well as computer records.

The new name therefore has a huge impact on daily life and people tend to recall major events in public and private life by when they fell in a certain era – 2019 is known as Heisei 31, or the 31st year of current Emperor Akihito’s rule.

Emperor Akihito, 85, is preparing to step down at the end of the month, drawing the curtain on his three-decade reign. His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will replace him May 1, marking the beginning of the new era.

Era names are how Japan defines its history and the country is currently in the final weeks of Heisei, which can be translated as "achieving peace."

Drivers' licences, newspapers and a host of official documents mark years from the enthronement of the emperor, with 2019 currently referred to as the "31st year of Heisei."

A panel including experts on the Japanese language and cultural tradition convened Monday for final consultations on the new era's name. The name was then presented to lawmakers and revealed to the public by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at about 11:30 am (10:30am Singapore time) in an event broadcast live by all of the country's TV networks.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe then gave a news conference explaining the meaning of Reiwa.

The epoch names have a history extending about 1,300 years. The name is usually in the form of two Chinese characters - since Japan adopted the Chinese writing system centuries ago for use with its own language.

The combination of characters must be relatively easy to write, but not in common usage, to avoid confusion.