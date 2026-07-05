Japan to test driverless buses for public transit from fiscal year 2027

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Bus operators, commercial vehicle makers and remote monitoring system developers will be able to apply to participate in the trial until July 29.

TOKYO - Japan is set to test the use of driverless public buses from fiscal year 2027, said the country’s Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

A remote monitoring system will be introduced to the vehicles to automate both driving and passenger assistance. This corresponds to Level 4 on the autonomous driving classification system, meaning human intervention is not required under certain conditions.

There are five levels of automation driving, ranging from Level 0 where no automation is used to Level 5 where a vehicle operates completely autonomously.

Bus operators, commercial vehicle makers and remote monitoring system developers will be able to apply to participate in the trial until July 29.

Level 4 tests have already been conducted in Japan, but only on small vehicles or with a driver on board.

To roll out driverless buses, new systems must be developed both for driving and passenger services, such as for automatically opening and closing doors and displaying information on the vehicle’s destination. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK