Japan to study GPS tracking of stalkers as part of countermeasures review

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The proposed system would require offenders with restraining orders under the anti-stalking law to wear the devices.

TOKYO – The Japanese government on May 28 said studies will proceed on boosting stalking countermeasures including having some offenders wear Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, after a ruling party panel included the step in proposals following a recent high-profile case.

Envisioned by a Liberal Democratic Party group on public safety, terrorism and cybercrime countermeasures and presented to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on May 27, the proposed system would require offenders with restraining orders under the anti-stalking law to wear the devices, with victims notified if they approach.

Speaking at a regular press conference in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said government bodies “will strongly advance studies on ways to strengthen anti-stalking measures, including requiring stalkers to wear GPS tracking devices”.

He added that the review will “have to consider how to protect victims effectively while also taking into account the constitutional rights of the people.”

The proposals come after a woman was fatally stabbed in March by a man, believed to be her former partner, at a shop where she worked in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district. Mr Kihara said the suspect had previously been punished for violating the anti-stalking law and issued with a restraining order. KYODO NEWS