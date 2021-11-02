Japan to shorten quarantine for inbound business travellers: Report

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's government plans to shorten Covid-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to three, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday (Nov 2).

The easing may be instituted as early as Nov 8, NHK said. Additionally, the government plans to expand the number of daily border entrants from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month.

Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status. That time was shortened from 14 days last month.

Domestic and foreign business groups in Japan have lobbied the government for border restrictions to be made more in line with those of major trading partners.

The United States and European Union allow entry for travellers from most countries, as long as they have proof of Covid-19 vaccination.