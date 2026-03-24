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Japan to require ID checks for data-only SIM cards amid fraudulent use

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The planned revisions to the law aims to prevent the wrongful use of mobile phones.

The planned revisions to the law aims to prevent the wrongful use of mobile phones.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

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TOKYO – Japan’s Cabinet on March 24 approved a Bill requiring mobile carriers to verify the identities of customers signing up for data-only SIM cards amid reports of their use in fraud schemes.

The planned revisions to the law on the prevention of wrongful use of mobile phones will be submitted to the ongoing parliamentary session, as the country aims to address the misuse of data-only SIM cards in a recent wave of investment scams via the LINE messaging app and other platforms.

The revised law will also require short-term foreign visitors using prepaid data SIM cards to present passports or other identification for verification.

It will also introduce a provision to prevent individuals from signing up for large numbers of mobile lines. KYODO NEWS

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