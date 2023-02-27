Japan to relax border controls for passengers from China on March 1

Japan plans to remove the need for pre-boarding Covid-19 tests and on-arrival testing for passengers from China, from March 1. PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO – Japan is set to ease its border control measures for passengers from China by removing the need for pre-boarding Covid-19 tests and on-arrival testing, from March 1, broadcaster TBS reported on Monday.

Japan will end blanket testing for all travellers from China upon arrival and test only selected travellers, while passengers from Hong Kong and Macau will be exempted from any on-arrival testing or pre-boarding negative test requirements, TBS said, citing multiple government sources. REUTERS

