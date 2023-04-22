Japan to prepare to potentially shoot down North Korean spy satellite

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada has ordered the Self-Defence Forces to make the necessary preparations. PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO – Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday ordered the country’s military to prepare to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within Japan’s territory.

Mr Hamada ordered the Self-Defence Forces to make the necessary preparations as he could potentially “order the destruction of ballistic missiles”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The preparations include making arrangements to deploy troops to the southern prefecture of Okinawa to “minimise damage should a ballistic missile fall”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had said preparations for the planned launch of the country’s first spy satellite should proceed to counter perceived threats from the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Wednesday. REUTERS

