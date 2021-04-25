Japan to open large vaccination centres in Tokyo, Osaka: Media

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The Japanese government is planning to open large vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks to administer shots in a bid to speed up its inoculation drive, local media reported on Sunday (April 25).

Japan started vaccinating its sizeable elderly population only this month and health experts say it may take till the winter (December to February next year) or longer for most of the general populace to get access to the shots.

The Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday the government will open a vaccination site in central Tokyo as early as May that will be able to vaccinate around 10,000 people a day. The site will be open to anyone living and working in Tokyo, the paper said.

Medically trained staff from Japan's Self-Defense Forces will also assist with vaccinations in such centres, the Nikkei said.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Sunday if the government was able to secure enough vaccines to inoculate the elderly by the end of July, vaccinations for those under 65 could start that month, according to a Kyodo report.

While the Japanese government has come under sharp criticism for its sluggish vaccination roll-out, the government has come under sharp criticism for its sluggish vaccination roll-out, which has been handled mostly by the municipal authorities. Japan has vaccinated only about 1 per cent of its population, according to a Reuters tracker.

Japan has avoided an explosive spread of the pandemic experienced by many countries. There have been about 550,000 cases and 9,761 deaths, significantly lower numbers than in other large economies.

But the latest rise in infections has stoked alarm, with a surge in a mutant variant and a critical shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas.

Japan's third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures began on Sunday, which will cover nearly a quarter of the population and attempt to combat a surge in coronavirus cases three months before the Tokyo Olympics is set to open.