Japan to leave indoor masking choice to each individual: NHK

TOKYO – The Japanese government plans to leave the decision of whether to wear masks indoors up to the individual as it finalises plans to lower the disease classification of Covid-19 in May, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A panel headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will finalise plans at a meeting on Friday to downgrade the coronavirus to the same level as seasonal flu on May 8, according to NHK. The new guidance won’t have blanket recommendations for indoor masks and instead put the decision to each person, with the exception of some situations such as elderly care homes, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

While lawmakers including ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi were reported to call for a return to normalcy by getting rid of masks that have been ubiquitous since the early days of the pandemic, more than 60 per cent of respondents in a recent poll by broadcaster FNN said they wanted indoor mask guidance to be kept in place.

South Korea last week decided to lift its mask mandate for everywhere but public transit last week, and while early reports in Japan indicated the country may do something similar, the government has yet to lay out a plan.

The government also plans to remove an attendance cap on large events, Yomiuri said, without saying where it obtained the information. The limit to 50 per cent of venue capacity for events where people speak in “loud voices” will be lifted, it said. BLOOMBERG