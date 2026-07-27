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Japan to launch new intelligence bureau on July 31 in counter spy push

The launch of the bureau is part of a push to strengthen intelligence capabilities championed by PM Sanae Takaichi.

TOKYO - Japan’s Cabinet on July 24 approved the launch of a new National Intelligence Bureau on July 31 and the appointment of its director, as it ramps up counter-espionage moves after a May law established new bodies amid growing overseas threats.

The first meeting of the National Intelligence Council chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is planned for the same day, government sources said, with discussions on the country’s first national intelligence strategy expected to begin.

Its launch, part of a push to strengthen intelligence capabilities championed by Takaichi, is expected to pave the way for further counter-espionage legislation.

The Cabinet approved Kazuya Hara, the director of Cabinet intelligence since June 2023, as the bureau’s first director. Hara held senior positions at the National Police Agency, including as head of its security bureau.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference the launch is “significant in today’s increasingly challenging international environment” as it will “enable the government to make sound policy decisions based on higher-quality, more timely intelligence”.

The council intends to serve as a central command center for strengthened intelligence activities. In addition to the prime minister, it will comprise nine other Cabinet members with responsibilities related to intelligence.

The National Intelligence Bureau, an upgrade to the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office, will serve as its secretariat.

After establishing the council, the government is expected to convene an expert panel this summer, with an aim to submit relevant Bills to next year’s ordinary parliamentary session. Its agenda is expected to include debate on a system for registering agents of foreign governments engaged in lobbying activities. KYODO NEWS