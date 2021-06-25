Japan to give 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine each to Taiwan, Vietnam

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday (June 25) that Japan will give one million additional doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.

He added that arrangements were also being made to send one million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Mr Motegi also said Japan would start to supply 11 million doses in total to regions including South-east Asia, South-west Asia and the Pacific islands through the World Health Organisation-backed Covax vaccine sharing facility from mid-July.