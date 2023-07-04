Japan to get crucial UN verdict for Fukushima water release

TOKYO - Japan is set to receive a final report from a UN watchdog on Tuesday that is widely expected to approve a plan for the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant to release treated water into the ocean over the next 30 to 40 years.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi begins a four-day visit to Japan on Tuesday, when he will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and deliver the results of its two-year safety review.

Japan has not specified a date for the water release, pending the IAEA’s final review and official approval from the national nuclear regulatory body for Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco). The regulatory body’s final word could come as early as this week.

The government’s plan was conceived in 2021.

It has met fierce resistance from some neighbours including China, which has called it “irresponsible and unpopular” and a potential threat to food and ecological safety.

Fishing unions in Fukushima have also urged the government for years not to release the water. Local fishing communities fear reputational risk and further loss of business.

Tepco has been engaging with these communities and other stakeholders and is promoting agriculture, fishery and forest products in stores and restaurants to reduce any reputational harm to produce from the area.

Japan plans to release 1.3 trillion tonnes of water used to cool the fuel rods of the Fukushima plant damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011. That amount is enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The water has been filtered to remove most radioactive elements except tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from water. The treated water will be diluted to well below internationally approved levels of tritium before being released into the Pacific Ocean.

Nuclear power plants around the world regularly release waste water containing tritium above the concentration of Tepco’s treated water.

Tritium is considered to be relatively harmless because it does not emit enough energy to penetrate human skin. But when ingested, it can raise cancer risks, a Scientific American article said in 2014.

Still, South Korean consumers have stocked up on sea salt ahead of the release.

On Tuesday, China’s embassy in Japan said the IAEA report cannot be a “pass” for Tokyo to discharge the water into the sea, CCTV reported.

The IAEA report would not be able to prove the legitimacy and legality of Japan’s water discharge or exempt Japan from its ethical responsibilities, the embassy said at a press conference.

Just a day before, China’s foreign ministry lambasted Japan’s plan and said the IAEA must not endorse it. REUTERS