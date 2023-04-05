Japan to fund defence projects in first departure from aid rules

Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force 1st Airborne Brigade personnel stand in formation during the defence minister's speech following in a joint military exercise among Japan, the US, Britain and Australia at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi of Chiba prefecture on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) AFP
TOKYO - Japan on Wednesday said it plans to offer friendly nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences, marking Tokyo’s first unambiguous departure from rules that forbid using international aid for military purposes.

Japan’s Overseas Security Assistance (OSA) will be operated separately from the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme that for decades has funded roads, dams and other civilian infrastructure projects, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

The aid will not be used to buy lethal weapons that recipient countries could use in conflicts with other nations in accordance with the three principles that govern arms exports, Mr Matsuno added.

The decision to expand the scope of international aid to military-related projects follows Japan’s announcement in December of a military build up that will double defence spending within five years as it looks to counter China’s growing military might in Asia.

The first recipients of that security aid will likely be the Philippines, which wants radars to monitor Chinese activity in the contested South China Sea, along with Malaysia, Bangladesh and Fiji, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday. REUTERS

