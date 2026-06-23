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Japan to fully digitalise airport customs declaration by 2030

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Japan wants to improve convenience for inbound travellers as it aims to raise their number to 60 million a year in 2030.

Japan wants to improve convenience for inbound travellers as it aims to raise their number to 60 million a year in 2030.

PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

TOKYO – Japan plans to digitalise all customs declarations at airports by 2030 to improve convenience for inbound travellers as it aims to raise the number of foreign visitors to the country to 60 million a year in 2030.

The Finance Ministry said it will fully digitalise the submission of declarations of accompanied articles and unaccompanied articles, required upon entering Japan.

Passengers can complete the procedure using QR codes, which would appear after entering names and addresses online.

Although Japan introduced electronic declarations in 2019, approximately half of the applications were submitted on paper as at April 2026. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.