Japan to fast-track economic security Bill amid growing geopolitical tensions

TOKYO - Japan is set to fast-track an economic security Bill through the Diet to shore up the resilience and independence of its supply chains, and to prevent the leakage of sensitive technology to unfriendly forces.

The proposed legislation, which is one of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's top policy planks, comes amid concerns that Japan's woeful safeguards of its strategic research and technology patents put it at risk of intellectual property theft and even espionage by China, Russia and North Korea.

While the Bill is aimed domestically, Japan may yet take action on another country for lax controls. In 2019, it abruptly imposed export controls on Seoul, a fellow United States security ally, over the alleged mismanagement of strategic chemicals imported from Japan.

"The Bill will eliminate Japan's inherent weaknesses as compared with other nations and secure its strength in the global community," Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi told a news conference last month.

The legislation will designate semiconductors, storage batteries and rare earths as strategically important as these are not just vital parts in everyday items like cars and mobile phones, but may also be tapped for military purposes.

To better protect core infrastructure from cyber attacks, the Bill authorises wholesale supply chain reviews and mandates companies in 14 industries, including power, railways, communications and finance, to give the government prior notice on the purchase of new equipment and their suppliers.

Non-compliance carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to one million yen (S$11,850).

The law comes as Japan is at the mercy of intensifying geopolitical rivalry between the US and China, while the Covid-19 pandemic and a crippling shortage of critical parts like chips have exposed Japan's supply chain weaknesses.

Its erstwhile lack of safeguards for its sensitive technology - including a rule that patents are made available to the public - has been an obstacle towards closer collaboration in research and development as well as intelligence sharing with the US and other partners, especially amid the blurred lines between the civilian and military sectors.

"Japanese companies and universities hold a substantial number of patents in emerging technologies with a potential for dual use, and many inside Japan have voiced concern about the dangers of making such information public," Dr Kazuto Suzuki of the Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Tokyo wrote in a commentary in Jiji News.

"Japan could come under intense criticism from its Western partners if a strategic rival or adversary, such as China, North Korea or Russia, were to appropriate technology disclosed in Japanese patents and use it for military purposes."

While Japan did not point fingers at any country behind the push for legislation, Fitch Ratings economist Maxime Darmet told The Straits Times that if the Bill is passed, Japan will be in lockstep with other regions such as the US, Australia and the European Union to cut their supply chain reliance on China.

"Japan's new economic security legislation will strengthen the screening of Chinese investments in the domestic market. Effectively, this means that access to the Japanese market by Chinese entities will be tightened," he said.

"In the near term, there is a risk that China retaliates by targeting Japanese companies operating in China."

This might hurt Japanese companies in the near term, Mr Darmet added, noting that China accounts for nearly one-fifth of the foreign revenue of Japanese firms.