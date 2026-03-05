Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan to evacuate nationals from war-hit Middle East on chartered aircraft

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Lebanon.

Smoke rising after a strike in the Middle East on March 4. Tokyo said it will carefully respond to the concerns and inquiries of Japanese nationals in the Middle East.

Japan will evacuate its nationals from four Middle East countries on chartered aircraft, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on March 5, as the US-Israeli war against Iran continues.

The ministry also raised its danger advisory for these countries – Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates – plus Saudi Arabia and Oman to the second-highest level 3, which urges nationals to “avoid all travel”.

Japanese nationals who wish to evacuate will be transported by land to Saudi Arabia and Oman, and then board the chartered planes to Tokyo, according to the ministry.

Commercial flights are operating at international airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman, but the Japanese government has decided to arrange chartered planes given the difficulty in securing tickets.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that the government will carefully respond to the concerns and inquiries of Japanese nationals living in the Middle East and travellers stranded there.

Approximately 11,000 Japanese are registered for the Middle East resident and travel registration forms that notify them of emergency information, the top government spokesman said. KYODO NEWS

