Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s: Kyodo News

Japan this month unveiled a US$320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict. PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO - Japan’s Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 km and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo News reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The government is looking to deploy a 2,000-km range missile by the early 2030s and a 3,000-km hypersonic missile that can reach anywhere in North Korea and some parts of China by around 2035, Kyodo said.

Japan this month unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War II with a US$320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears. REUTERS

