TOKYO (AFP) - Japan plans to buy 105 US-made stealth warplanes, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (May 27), giving it the largest F35 fleet of any US ally, according to the American leader.

Mr Trump, in Tokyo for a state visit, said Japan "has just announced its intent to purchase 105 brand new F35 stealth aircraft... This purchase would give Japan the largest F35 fleet of any US ally."