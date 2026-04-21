Japan to ban use of portable chargers on flights from April 24

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A flight attendant explains the new policy on portable chargers on board flights on April 14 at Haneda Airport.

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TOKYO – Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry is set to ban the use of portable chargers on airplanes, with the new policy to take effect on April 24.

In addition, the number of regular chargers that travellers will be permitted to bring on board will be limited to two.

According to the ministry’s April 14 announcement, travellers will no longer be allowed to charge their smartphones or other devices with portable chargers inside the cabin or plug chargers into the cabin’s electric outlets.

Offenders of the carry-on limit and other new charger policies will be penalised.

Due to the recent occurrence of fires on domestic and international flights caused by portable chargers with lithium-ion batteries, the ministry has revised the relevant notice under the Civil Aeronautics Law, based on discussions at the international body responsible for regulating civil aviation safety.

On April 14, flight attendants and ground staff from domestic airlines belonging to the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan handed out leaflets explaining the new policies to travellers and sought their understanding at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK