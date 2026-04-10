Japan to ban gene-edited embryos aimed at creating ‘designer babies’

Under the proposed law, the government will require researchers to report their plans and keep records of any research involving genetically edited embryos.

– Japan is set to outlaw research and treatments involving the genetic modification of human fertilised eggs using genome editing technology and their subsequent implantation into human or animal uteruses for the purpose of giving birth to a child, according to a Bill approved by the Cabinet on April 10 .

Under the proposed law, the government will require researchers to report their plans and keep records of any research involving genetically edited embryos. Those found to have violated the restrictions will face penalties.

While genetic editing has the potential to prevent hereditary diseases, concerns have been raised about unanticipated risks and limitations of the technology. There are also concerns that it could lead to attempts to create “designer babies” with specific traits such as height, physical appearance and athletic ability.

In Japan, implanting genetically edited eggs into a human uterus is currently partially prohibited under government guidelines, but there are no penalties for violations. This procedure is illegal in some countries, including Britain, Germany and France.

The Bill also covers the process of using edited sperm or eggs and imposes penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10 million yen (S$80,000), or both.

Anyone planning to conduct genetic editing research will be required to submit a proposal to the government. Until 60 days after the plan is accepted, they will be unable to edit, receive or import genetically modified embryos. KYODO NEWS