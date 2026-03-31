Japan to add numeric standards to clarify ‘dangerous driving’

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The proposed revision to the driving law defines high speed as travelling at least 50kmh over the speed limit on ordinary roads.

The Japanese government on March 31 approved a draft Bill to revise a law on “dangerous driving” resulting in death or injury to set numeric standards for excessive speed and alcohol content in the body amid a public outcry for clarity on the issue.

The proposed revision to the driving law defines high speed as travelling at least 50kmh over the speed limit on ordinary roads. Drink driving is defined as having a breath alcohol concentration of at least 0.5mg per litre.

The current law is vague, defining high speeds as a velocity that makes it “difficult to control the vehicle’s motion” and drink driving as a condition that makes “normal driving difficult” for the person behind the wheel.

The families of traffic accident victims have been seeking clarity on standards because there have been questionable cases in which drivers convicted of causing death or injury through negligence received lesser penalties.

Exceeding speed limits by 60kmh or more on expressways with speed limits of 60kmh or above can be considered a high-speed violation.

In addition to breath alcohol concentration, a blood alcohol level of 1mg or more per millilitre is a standard for drink driving that can result in a dangerous driving charge if it causes injury or death.

According to the draft, the revised law will also maintain the current descriptions of high speeds and drink driving based on accident circumstances, allowing dangerous driving charges to be applied even if drivers do not meet numerical standards. KYODO NEWS