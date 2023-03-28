Japan tea makers launch luxury gyokuro green tea at $275 a bottle

The price tag of this luxury green tea is enough to make one choke on their ayataka.

At a whopping 27,000 yen (S$275) for a 500ml bottle of gyokuro tea, this high-end beverage produced in Yame, a city in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture, is priced similar to that of fine wine.

What’s so special about gyokuro tea? It is grown under the shade, rather than the full sun, and requires special equipment to brew. Tea makers also have to pay close attention to its water temperature and brewing time.

As its delicate brewing process was preventing the luxury drink from going global, tea producers in Yame decided to bottle the brew so that it is fit to be shipped across the world, reported Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

They spent six months to perfect the bottled drink, in commemoration the 600th anniversary of Yame tea, making sure not to affect its delicate taste and aroma.

The special bottle of gyokuro, marketed under a local speciality brand certified by the government, boasts of using only the finest leaves found in just 0.0075 per cent of the tea produced in Yame.

It contains a blend of four types of leaves, which sells for 300,000 yen per kilogram.

The leaves are brewed slowly over 10 hours in minus 1 to 2 deg C water, rather than the normal brewing temperature of between 50 and 60 deg C.

Yame’s tea producers aim to introduce this high-end green tea to the global market.

Only 100 bottles were made, and half of this will be shipped to high-end restaurants worldwide. The rest can be purchased by domestic customers.

Another 200 bottles will be made in 2023. The producers aim to ship 5,000 bottles by 2028.