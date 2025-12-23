Japan taps AI cameras for faster response to bear sightings

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – As bear sightings and attacks continue to unsettle communities, a new surveillance system powered by artifical intelligence (AI) is emerging as a critical tool to help prevent dangerous encounters.

By automatically detecting bears near populated areas and alerting authorities in real time, the system is reshaping how local governments respond to wildlife threats.

The technology uses cameras installed near residential areas to monitor animal movement and identify bears before incidents occur. Once a bear is detected, local government officials are notified by e-mail, allowing them to issue warnings and take action more swiftly.

The system is being introduced nationwide, including in Gunma, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures, amid a growing number of bear-related incidents .

Officially named the “AI-Based Automatic Detection and Notification System for Harmful Animals”, the platform is commonly referred to as “B Alert”, after the English word for bears.

It was jointly developed by Hokuriku Electric Power, headquartered in Toyama, and Hokutsu, a communications systems company based in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Hokutsu representative Daisuke Wada highlighted one of the system’s strengths, saying it can detect animals even in dimly lit areas where the human eye has difficulty identifying them.

The system relies on cameras equipped with communication functions that are mounted on trees in mountainous regions and along riverbanks bordering populated areas.

The cameras automatically capture images when they detect body heat, photographing animals such as bears, wild boars and deer that pass through the area.

From the large volume of images transmitted by the cameras, cloud-based AI filters out unnecessary data and focuses exclusively on identifying bears.

When a bear is detected, the system automatically sends images via e-mail to relevant parties, including local government officials.

This automation allows authorities to respond without first deploying staff to confirm sightings in person. As a result, warnings to residents can be issued more than 30 minutes faster than before.

In addition to prefectural governments, municipalities such as Toyama, Fukui, and Kobe have already adopted B Alert, reflecting its growing use as a preventative safety measure.

The development of B Alert began after a 2019 bear attack on a Hokuriku Electric Power maintenance worker at a power transmission tower in Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture.

Following the incident which saw the worker sustain minor injuries, the company began considering countermeasures internally.

At the same time, Toyama Prefecture was experiencing a series of bear-related incidents. Hokuriku Electric shared its concerns with the prefectural government, which subsequently allocated funding for a proof-of-concept experiment.

During development, the AI system was trained using approximately 60,000 photographs, including images of bears and other wildlife.

Through repeated testing and refinement, the system’s identification accuracy reportedly improved to 99.9 per cent.

Deputy section chief at Hokuriku Electric’s research institute Shigeo Hashimoto said the development team went through trial and error in areas such as camera selection and notification methods.

The need for faster detection became particularly evident in the fall in Toyama, when bears appeared in residential areas.

Two bears were culled under emergency hunting measures that allow municipalities to authorise shooting. In December, a couple in their 70s who were delivering newspapers were attacked and injured.

Against this backdrop, local officials and residents have expressed support for the B Alert system.

Deputy chief of Toyama’s forest policy division Hirokazu Sugibayashi said: “(B Alert) contributes to efficiency and labour savings at a time when staff shortages are an ongoing challenge.” KYODO NEWS