Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident

Fighter jets use their radar for fire control to identify targets, as well as for search and rescue operations.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO Japan has summoned China’s ambassador to lodge “a strong protest” after Chinese military aircraft

locked radar onto Japanese fighter jets

, the Foreign Ministry said.

Vice-Foreign Minister Funakoshi Takehiro summoned Mr Wu Jianghao on the afternoon of Dec 7 and “made a strong protest that such dangerous acts are extremely regrettable”, the ministry said in a statement.

Mr Funakoshi “strongly urged the government of China to ensure that similar actions do not recur”, it said late on Dec 7.

Chinese military aircraft twice locked radar onto Japanese fighter jets south-east of Okinawa’s main island on Dec 6, Japan’s Defence Ministry said.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Dec 7 said the incident was “dangerous and extremely regrettable”.

The Chinese navy said Tokyo’s claim was “completely inconsistent with the facts”.

Beijing-Tokyo relations have soured over the past month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that

Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack

on Taiwan. AFP

