Japan summit: G-7 to shun use of ‘Global South’ to avoid giving the term legitimacy

TOKYO – Japan has been relying on the phrase “Global South” to describe developing nations, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adopting the phrase in policy speeches and the Foreign Ministry using it in press statements.
The term even entered the diplomatic lexicon in 2023 after India hosted the two-day Voice Of Global South summit in January that was attended by over 120 nations.
But Global South will very likely not be seen in the joint communique that leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of advanced democracies are set to issue after their three-day summit starting on Friday in Hiroshima.
Instead, their statement is expected to divide nations into “regional”, “willing”, and “like-minded” partners – replacing a catch-all phrase with a more nuanced and less-divisive description of where countries stand on issues such as the war in Ukraine, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and a rules-based international order.
Political observers told The Straits Times that the term Global South is perceived as condescending – not to mention inaccurate, given that it is not a monolithic bloc.
Some countries in the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia, are not part of the group, while many in the Northern Hemisphere, like Central Asian countries, are. They added that developing nations also vary widely in their political leanings.
The G-7 comprises the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, with the European Union a “non-enumerated” member without a right to the rotating presidency. High on the grouping’s current agenda is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and China’s perceived assertiveness and use of economic coercion.
While foreign ministers from the G-7 also avoided using the phrase Global South in their joint statement in April’s meeting, Japan’s Foreign Ministry had said in its own press statements that among the issues discussed were “the emerging and developing countries known as the Global South”.
Mr Kishida also used the term in a Jan 13 speech in Washington, where he said: “When engaging with the Global South, we need to remain humble while putting aside preconceptions.”
Highlighting the important role of poorer nations, he added: “Even if we walk on a path which we believe to be right, if the Global South, holding integral places in the international arena, turn their back, we will find ourselves in the minority and unable to resolve mounting policy issues.”
He also used the term during his recent week-long tour of Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique. The 55-nation African Union, an up-and-coming engine of international growth, forms the largest bloc of the Global South.
What is giving the G-7 pause is that legitimising the phrase Global South would suggest a “Global North”, unnecessarily spotlighting a contrast between the two groups, Dr Satoru Nagao from the Hudson Institute think-tank told The Straits Times.
Dr Tosh Minohara, chairman of the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs think-tank, added that the Global South is an abstract concept that is not monolithic.
“It’s a good strategy not to legitimise an artificial construct that does not really exist,” he said, pointing out that the Global South includes democracies, authoritarian states and military regimes that have varying economic strengths and political opinions about the rivalry between the US and China, and the Ukraine war.
The term is more often used by countries that see themselves as part of the Global South, Dr Stephen Nagy from the International Christian University in Tokyo told ST.
Alluding to the waning power of institutions like the G-7, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the January summit: “We, the Global South, have the largest stakes in the future.” Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also said in April that the Shanghai-based New Development Bank could become the “great bank of the Global South”.
It is a key concern of the G-7 that less-advanced countries have become a stage for the West and countries such as China and Russia to battle for influence.
Many poorer countries have suffered the brunt of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including spiralling inflation. The G-7 believes they are susceptible to being swayed by Moscow’s “false narrative” that the bloc’s sanctions on Russian oil and goods are causing their pain.
India’s top envoy S. Jaishankar said in June 2022: “Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems.”
Dr Nagy said Japan is concerned by how some countries in the Global South have abstained from criticising or sanctioning Russia, and instead used the war to “talk about the West’s hypocritical politics”.
He observed: “There are voices asking why it’s okay for America to invade Iraq and Afghanistan, but not for Russia to invade Ukraine. That is a powerful narrative that I think is being driven by Russia and China, the message being that a rules-based order written by the West will not be in their best interests.”
Such views are driving Mr Kishida to use his country’s G-7 presidency to push for multilateralism and engagement. He has been emphasising how “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow”, in the light of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stressing a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. And other than his Africa trip, the PM also met the leaders of Bangladesh and Jordan in Tokyo in April.
Besides Australia and South Korea, Mr Kishida has invited Global South nations Brazil, Comoros (chair of the African Union), Cook Islands (chair of the Pacific Islands Forum), India (chair of the Group of 20 bloc of major economies), Indonesia (chair of Asean), and Vietnam to the upcoming G-7 summit.
Dr Nagao said Japan is in a unique position. As the G-7’s only Asian member, it does not come with historical baggage in regions such as Africa, which harbour distrust of their former European colonial masters.
He said: “The G-7 should commit to enhancing the resilience of developing nations, and assuaging their fears by strengthening their food and energy security.”