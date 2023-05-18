Japan summit: G-7 to shun use of ‘Global South’ to avoid giving the term legitimacy

TOKYO – Japan has been relying on the phrase “Global South” to describe developing nations, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adopting the phrase in policy speeches and the Foreign Ministry using it in press statements.

The term even entered the diplomatic lexicon in 2023 after India hosted the two-day Voice Of Global South summit in January that was attended by over 120 nations.

But Global South will very likely not be seen in the joint communique that leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of advanced democracies are set to issue after their three-day summit starting on Friday in Hiroshima.

Instead, their statement is expected to divide nations into “regional”, “willing”, and “like-minded” partners – replacing a catch-all phrase with a more nuanced and less-divisive description of where countries stand on issues such as the war in Ukraine, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and a rules-based international order.

Political observers told The Straits Times that the term Global South is perceived as condescending – not to mention inaccurate, given that it is not a monolithic bloc.

Some countries in the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia, are not part of the group, while many in the Northern Hemisphere, like Central Asian countries, are. They added that developing nations also vary widely in their political leanings.

The G-7 comprises the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, with the European Union a “non-enumerated” member without a right to the rotating presidency. High on the grouping’s current agenda is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and China’s perceived assertiveness and use of economic coercion.

While foreign ministers from the G-7 also avoided using the phrase Global South in their joint statement in April’s meeting, Japan’s Foreign Ministry had said in its own press statements that among the issues discussed were “the emerging and developing countries known as the Global South”.

Mr Kishida also used the term in a Jan 13 speech in Washington, where he said: “When engaging with the Global South, we need to remain humble while putting aside preconceptions.”

Highlighting the important role of poorer nations, he added: “Even if we walk on a path which we believe to be right, if the Global South, holding integral places in the international arena, turn their back, we will find ourselves in the minority and unable to resolve mounting policy issues.”

He also used the term during his recent week-long tour of Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique. The 55-nation African Union, an up-and-coming engine of international growth, forms the largest bloc of the Global South.

What is giving the G-7 pause is that legitimising the phrase Global South would suggest a “Global North”, unnecessarily spotlighting a contrast between the two groups, Dr Satoru Nagao from the Hudson Institute think-tank told The Straits Times.