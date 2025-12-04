Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan stiffens defence resolve to protect long-term interests amid row with China

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (centre) speaks at the Ground Self-Defence Force base in Yonaguni, Japan, on Nov 23., 2025.

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (centre) speaking at the Ground Self-Defence Force base in Yonaguni, Japan, on Nov 23..

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Walter Sim

TOKYO – From installing surface-to-air missiles on Japan’s westernmost island to upping its defence spending, Tokyo has given an irate Beijing fresh ammunition to

accuse it of undermining regional security

as a bilateral spat rages.

Analysts argue that while there may be short-term economic pain from Chinese retaliation, such moves are necessary for Japan to guard against a more assertive China as the latter makes great strides on the military front.

