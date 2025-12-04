For subscribers
Japan stiffens defence resolve to protect long-term interests amid row with China
TOKYO – From installing surface-to-air missiles on Japan’s westernmost island to upping its defence spending, Tokyo has given an irate Beijing fresh ammunition to accuse it of undermining regional security
as a bilateral spat rages.
Analysts argue that while there may be short-term economic pain from Chinese retaliation, such moves are necessary for Japan to guard against a more assertive China as the latter makes great strides on the military front.