Coronavirus: Japan starts special approval process for remdesivir drug: NHK

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan's Health Ministry has begun a special approval process for the antiviral drug remdesivir as a potential treatment for Covid-19, NHK reported.

The approval process could be completed in around a week, the public broadcaster said without citing anyone. The move by Japan comes just after US regulators cleared the drug for emergency use in Covid-19 patients.

Remdesivir would be the first Covid-19 treatment drug available in Japan if it is cleared for use. With limited supplies, it's likely to only be available at specific hospitals under the ministry's jurisdiction during early stages, NHK said.