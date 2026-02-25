Japan start-up’s ‘flying car’ makes demo flight in Tokyo for first time

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japanese start-up SkyDrive aims to launch commercial operations in 2028 in parts of Japan.

TOKYO – Japanese start-up SkyDrive conducted the first demonstration flight of its “flying car” in Tokyo on Feb 24 , as the company aims to launch commercial operations in 2028 in parts of Japan.

During the demo flight, jointly conducted by Mitsubishi Estate and Kanematsu, the remotely operated unmanned aircraft flew over Tokyo Bay for approximately three and a half minutes, covering a distance of roughly 150m.

The battery-powered SD-05 aircraft, equipped with 12 rotors and seating for three, is capable of flying 15km to 40km.

Due to its compact size and light weight, the aircraft can land at many more locations than conventional helicopters and other aircraft that require large spaces, according to the developer.

A terminal, where flying car operators control and monitor take-offs and landings, and passengers go through check-in and security screening, was also unveiled, featuring an automatic check-in system based on facial recognition.

Demonstrations of the flight and terminal use are scheduled to take place through Feb 28 .

Flying cars are expected to help address various challenges, including traffic congestion and overcrowded trains. SkyDrive conducted a demonstration of the aircraft at the World Exposition in Osaka in 2025 .

SkyDrive chief executive officer Tomohiro Fukuzawa said that sometime after 2030, fares could fall to “about twice the cost of a taxi ride, or possibly even less”. KYODO NEWS