Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

TOKYO – A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday and there were no injuries, an official at Japan’s Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.

The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) testing site is the latest in a series of failures that have deflated the nation’s space ambitions.

The incident took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official added.

Television footage showed flames shooting out from the side of a testing facility before the small building was engulfed in flames and the roof blew off.

Jaxa’s new medium-lift H-3 rocket was ordered to self-destruct on its debut flight in March, when its second-stage engine did not ignite as planned. That followed the failure of the agency’s solid-fuel Epsilon-6 rocket in October.

Lunar transport start-up ispace saw its Hakuto-R vehicle crash into the moon’s surface in April in an attempt at the first ever soft landing by a private company. REUTERS

